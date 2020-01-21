Governor's Business Plan Contest Info Session

press release: Learn more about the 2020 Wisconsin Governor's Business Plan Contest

5 p.m. Jan. 21 info session in Madison at StartingBlock

Join us at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at StartingBlock to learn more about the 2020 Business Plan Contest. Tom Still, Tech Council president and Erin Ogden, Ogden Glazer + Schaefer, will offer an overview of the contest and the benefits of participating, as well as answer attendees’ questions.

5 p.m. - Networking

5:30 p.m. - Informational presentation

6 p.m. - Q & A

There is no charge to attend. Appetizers will be provided.

For more information on the contest, visit govsbizplancontest.com.