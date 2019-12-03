Governor's Mansion Holiday Tours

press release: Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers announced that they will continue the tradition of remembering Wisconsin’s deployed service members and veterans with a “Tribute to our Troops” holiday tree at the Executive Residence in Maple Bluff, Wisconsin.

The tree can be seen during public tours scheduled from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 3, Dec. 5, Dec. 7, Dec. 11, Dec. 14 and Dec. 19. There is no charge for admission. Groups of 20 or more are required to make a reservation by calling (608) 246-5501.

“I am pleased to be able to offer families an opportunity, especially during the holiday season, to recognize the brave folks who serve in our armed forces,” Gov. Evers said. “I think it’s as important for family members as it is for the service members being honored in this way.”

The governor and first lady invite family members of Wisconsin’s service members — past and present, in Wisconsin and abroad — to send a holiday ornament dedicated to their loved one. The ornaments will be displayed on one of the large evergreen trees on display at the Executive Residence during its holiday tours.

The invitation is open to families of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guard members. Ornaments can be plain, fancy or personalized to honor our fallen service members, those who are deployed overseas this holiday season, and all who wear the uniforms of our nation’s armed forces.

“While not nearly the same as spending the holiday season with their service member, dedicating an ornament for the Tribute to our Troops tree is an important expression of the sacrifice both the service member and their families have made and continue to make,” Mrs. Evers said.

To be included as part of this year's "Tribute to our Troops" tree, ornaments must be received no later than Nov. 26 at: Wisconsin National Guard Service Member Support Division, ATTN: Liam Walsh, 2400 Wright Street, Madison, Wis., 53704

Ornaments will not be returned.