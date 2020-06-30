ONLINE: Governor's Mansion Inn Tour

press release: For those who have missed our historic architecture walking tours or those simply interested in history, we bring you a virtual opportunity for a historic architecture tour INSIDE the Governor’s Mansion Inn! After the tour, learn first-hand details about the renovation during a Q&A with the current owners.

Your docent, Bill Swan, will take you through this beautifully renovated Italianate-style sandstone house at 130 E. Gilman St., while talking about the history of the property through those that lived here.

Since its beginning in 1855, this home has seen high society parties of the then rich and famous, served as the official residence of several Wisconsin governors, and provided housing to a unique group of students. Today it welcomes guests as the Governor’s Mansion Inn. Hear the stories that make this house come alive, while viewing the gorgeously appointed, newly renovated rooms.

Join us for the virtual tour and after a Q&A with the current owners of the Inn, who did extensive renovations to the property.

This presentation is on the Zoom platform. Once you register for the virtual tour, you will receive the Zoom link by email. As we have limited space online and, for security reasons, are not posting the Zoom link, registration is required.

This event is open to the public. Cost: To receive a ticket to the virtual tour, we are asking for a donation to the Madison Trust to help make up for our lost revenue due to cancellations of tours and events this year. You can donate $5, $10, $25 or any amount you're comfortable giving. We are very appreciative of your support during this difficult time.

When getting tickets, you will notice that the Eventbrite fees are included in the donation. As a small nonprofit, incorporating in the fees for online events such as this helps us continue these informative and enjoyable presentations and tours.