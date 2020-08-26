ONLINE: Governor's Task Force on Broadband Access

press release: Governor Evers' Task Force on Broadband Access announced upcoming meeting dates for 2020 and early 2021. Additional meeting dates in 2021 will be announced later. Meetings will be held virtually until further notice and broadcast on the Public Service Commission's website where members of the public can listen to an audio feed. When available, an agenda and background materials will be posted on the Task Force's web page.

Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 9:00am to 12:00pm

Web audio feed: https://apps.psc.wi.gov/APPS/ eventscalendar/broadcast/ livebroadcast.aspx

For Spanish dial-in audio, call (855) 947-8255 and enter passcode 7527742#

For Hmong dial-in audio, call (855) 947-8255 and enter passcode 8177899#

For English dial-in audio, call (855) 947-8255 and enter passcode 6349026#

For American Sign Language (ASL) video*, https://attendee.gotowebinar. com/register/ 7572761401037932559

*Webinar software hosting ASL video feed requires users to register. No registration is needed for other audio.

Future task force meetings:

Wednesday, October 28, 2020; Wednesday, January 6, 2021; Wednesday, February 24, 2021, all 9:00am to 12:00pm