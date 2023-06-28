Gozortenplat (Frank Zappa tribute), Beefus, DJ Destructo

× Expand facebook.com/p/Gozortenplat-100086770856546/ The band Gozortenplat. Gozortenplat

media release: Come out and wave the freak flag as Milwaukee's Gozortenplat bring the Zappa vibe to the Crucible. Special guests BEEFUS promise to stank up the stage beforehand.

Gozortenplat is a Frank Zappa tribute band hailing from Milwaukee. For 15 years, they have been performing as the headlining act for the long running annual event Milwaukee Zappafest and in recent years have performed with legendary Zappa alumni Ike Willis. With almost 100 Frank Zappa songs in their catalogue, they deliver a unique setlist every year as well as an ever changing cast in their ensemble. The band embraces the high octane antics and comedy that permeated Frank Zappa's live shows, and bring their own style of it to the stage. This summer Gozortenplat are heading to the mecca of all Zappa festivals at Zappanale in Germany, great googly moogly! They'll be bringing a newly expanded lineup of former, current and new members with them as they make their debut in Madison on their road to Zappanale!

https://www.youtube.com/live/ firm0L-CLcM?feature=share

BEEFUS, Madison's premier purveyors of the oddball and perverse, have been spreading spores of space-spunk through the local atmosphere for over a decade.

Wed. June 28, 8 PM $8 dollars. Sponsored by WORT. DJ set by Destructo of 89.9FM WORT's Weekly World Noise.