G'Ra George Hines, Hanah Jon Taylor

press release: Poet G'Ra George Hines has been a well respected member of the Chicago arts community for the past 50 years, performing with members of the Association for the Advancement of the Creative Musicians and appearing in various theater productions.

His work documents the struggles of the 60's and 70's in urban America and the social consciousness of what is ahead.

Coda is proud to present him for the first time on our Thursday Night of the Improvisor event.

Doors open 7 PM. Admission $10.