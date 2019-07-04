G'Ra George Hines, Hanah Jon Taylor

Google Calendar - G'Ra George Hines, Hanah Jon Taylor - 2019-07-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - G'Ra George Hines, Hanah Jon Taylor - 2019-07-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - G'Ra George Hines, Hanah Jon Taylor - 2019-07-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - G'Ra George Hines, Hanah Jon Taylor - 2019-07-04 19:00:00

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Poet G'Ra George Hines has been a well respected member of the Chicago arts community for the past 50 years, performing with members of the Association for the Advancement of the Creative Musicians and appearing in various theater productions.

His work documents the struggles of the 60's and 70's in urban America and the social consciousness of what is ahead.

Coda is proud to present him for the first time on our Thursday Night of the Improvisor event.

Doors open 7 PM. Admission $10.

Info

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-630-9089
Google Calendar - G'Ra George Hines, Hanah Jon Taylor - 2019-07-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - G'Ra George Hines, Hanah Jon Taylor - 2019-07-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - G'Ra George Hines, Hanah Jon Taylor - 2019-07-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - G'Ra George Hines, Hanah Jon Taylor - 2019-07-04 19:00:00