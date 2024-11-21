Grace Pettis, Anna Vogelzang, Kari Arnett

media release: Slothtrop Music in association with the Bartell Theatre is thrilled to announce the next edition of Writers Block, a concert series bringing together local regional, national, and international songwriters.

Writers Block aims to celebrate the vibrant music scene in Madison by showcasing both established and emerging artists. Each concert will feature three songwriters in a Nashville Style all acoustic songwriters in the round. The Bartell Theatre’s Evjue Stage will be transformed four times a year into on of the regions premier listening rooms, providing a unique experience, highlighting different musical styles and offering audiences a chance to discover new favorites.nd support the thriving musical culture here in Madison."

Tickets and Information: Tickets for Writers Block are available at bartelltheatre.org. For more information about the series, artist lineups, and upcoming dates, please visit writersblock.show.

Slothtrop Music was founded in 1995 to promote and nurture independent musicians, providing a platform for artistic expression, and bringing exceptional music to regional audiences. Based in Madison, WI, we are committed to fostering a vibrant and diverse music community.