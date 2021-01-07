ONLINE: The Graceful Crane

media release: Join Origami Artist Mako Pellerin and ICF Visitor Program Manager Cully Shelton for our webinar this Thursday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. Central Time!

Learn how different cultures celebrate cranes, observe origami paper folding demonstrations and listen to a Kamishibai paper theater presentation of The Grateful Crane. Be sure to bring your own piece of origami paper – or any square piece of paper – to participate in the virtual origami paper folding exercise.

This project is funded in part by Jodi K. Kingdon and Henry S. Kingdon, M.D., Ph.D., and a grant from the Extension Sauk County – University of Wisconsin, Arts & Culture Committee and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.