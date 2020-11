media release: Not sure what you're doing for dinner tonight? No problem! GWIS is hosting a fundraiser at Salads Up TODA Y, November 19, from 3-8pm ! This event is virtual and to -go orders are available ! When you order, mention "graduate women in science" in your order notes to donate 15% of your order to GWIS!

Please consider ordering from Salad's Up tonight to benefit our amazing organization!