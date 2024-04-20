The Graduation, The Gubers, Saurus (LP release), The Vipers

media release: Five bands with music starting at 4:30pm with the Acoustic Duo LATE STAGE. This husband and wife team will be playing a lot of good old favorites as well as some originals until 8:00 p.m. Then starting at 9:00p.m.

scene stalwarts THE VIPERS are up, followed by a special green vinyl LP release set by Prog-Metal aficionados SAURUS. Surf punks The GUBERS will play the 3rd slot, with newcomers THE GRADUATION playing a face melting metal set to close out the night. No Cover Charge, and plenty of free convenient parking! All happening at The Locker Room Bar and Grill, Madison's third shift bar.