Graham Elwood, Matthew Mandli

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Graham Elwood is getting his set ready for his Netflix comedy special taping in Chicago, and you don't want to miss the next George Carlin call out the American empire in the funniest way possible. Graham has performed for over 20 years, including 7 comedy tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait. If you are sick of both parties this show is for you!

$20 General Admission, $30 VIP.

Comedy
