press release: Graminy is an award-winning Madison-based ensemble that creates a unique and engaging soundscape they call “class-grass,” presenting original compositions that reflect themes of environment and place. At Arts + Literature Laboratory on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 5pm, Graminy will be performing their newest suite, “Respiration: The Breath of Life and the Life of Breath” that they recently debuted at the Fermentation Festival in the Baraboo hills and featured as part of a PBS documentary about the festival to be aired in early November. Tickets are available for $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Online ticket sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 4:30pm.