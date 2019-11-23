press release: Graminy, featuring Mike Bell (mandolin & banjo), Mary Gaines (cello), Jen Clare Paulson (viola & violin), Chris Powers(guitar), and Chris Wagoner (violin), fuses classical and grassroots music into a toe-tapping yet sophisticated style of Americana they call “class-grass.” They blend a classical string trio (violin, viola, and cello) with the drive of bluegrass (mandolin, guitar, and banjo) into lively performances of all original, mainly instrumental music. Tickets are $10 in advance (https://graminyall.bpt.me/) and $15 at the door. Student tickets $5 off.