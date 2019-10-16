press release: Oct 17, 2019 6:30PM - 9PM

The Madison Institutes for the Healing of Racism - Movie Night: Gran Torino

Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S Park St #200, Madison, WI 53713, Room 101 and 102.

We invite anyone over the age of 16 to join us for the film and a discussion with a facilitator from the Madison, WI Institutes for the Healing of Racism after the film. Doors open at 6PM.