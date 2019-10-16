Gran Torino
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Oct 17, 2019 6:30PM - 9PM
The Madison Institutes for the Healing of Racism - Movie Night: Gran Torino
Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S Park St #200, Madison, WI 53713, Room 101 and 102.
We invite anyone over the age of 16 to join us for the film and a discussion with a facilitator from the Madison, WI Institutes for the Healing of Racism after the film. Doors open at 6PM.
Info
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Movies