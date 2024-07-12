media release: Madison Parks Foundation is proud to present Live at The Glen! Enjoy live music on the patio at The Glen Golf Park.

Join us on the patio for lively Irish music by Grand Aul Day. Grand Aul Day is an ensemble of five Madison musicians who play traditional Irish music. You'll hear lively jigs, reels, and hornpipes with a few waltzes and slow airs for good measure. The band members play fiddle, whistle, bodhran, bouzouki, button accordion and concertina.

The Glen events are sponsored in partnership with the Madison Parks Foundation.

Please note this event is weather dependent and may be canceled or rescheduled.