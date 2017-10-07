Grand Opening and 125th Anniversary
Come join the fun to celebrate the grand opening of Galleria 214 and the 125th anniversary of the D.W. Scobie building!
Date: Saturday, October 7th 2017
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm
Location: Galleria 214 214 W. Main St Cambridge, WI
• Free gift gemstones from Ruby Rose Gallery to the first 25 families
• Umbrella Opening by Cambridge Chamber of Commerce at 12:00pm
• 125th Anniversary plaque unveiled by Dan and Linda Korth at 12:15pm
• Free anniversary cake and ice cream
• Free drawings all day
• Children’s activities including digging for gemstones
• Wine sampling presented by Cambridge Winery
• Cheese God and Goddess serving samples of Maple Leaf Cheese from Monroe, WI
• Beer samples from Lena Brewing Company in Lena, IL
• Live music
• Food carts
• Artist demonstrations
• Free caricature drawings