Grand Opening and 125th Anniversary

Come join the fun to celebrate the grand opening of Galleria 214 and the 125th anniversary of the D.W. Scobie building!

Date: Saturday, October 7th 2017

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm

Location: Galleria 214 214 W. Main St Cambridge, WI

• Free gift gemstones from Ruby Rose Gallery to the first 25 families

• Umbrella Opening by Cambridge Chamber of Commerce at 12:00pm

• 125th Anniversary plaque unveiled by Dan and Linda Korth at 12:15pm

• Free anniversary cake and ice cream

• Free drawings all day

• Children’s activities including digging for gemstones

• Wine sampling presented by Cambridge Winery

• Cheese God and Goddess serving samples of Maple Leaf Cheese from Monroe, WI

• Beer samples from Lena Brewing Company in Lena, IL

• Live music

• Food carts

• Artist demonstrations

• Free caricature drawings