× Expand Katelyn Hoffman Grandpa's Elixir (left to right): David Stabbe, Brian Hirsh and Peter Werts.

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Grandpa's Elixir has been playing a mix of old-time music, country blues, jug band and fiddle tunes throughout South Central Wisconsin since 2011. They are brian Hirsh on bass, Dave Stabbe on mandolin, fiddle and vocals, and Peter Werts on guitar, banjo and vocals. One of the creative linchpins of Grandpa's Elixir is their use of instruments and playing styles that "keep alive the music of a bygone era". There is a wholesome and uplifting quality to their music, connecting the listener to the roots of American music, our ancestors, beginnings.