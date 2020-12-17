media release: The Bernie Sanders and Tom Morello co-signed LA rocker, grandson, is celebrating the release of his debut album Death of an Optimist with a one-night-only live stream event on Thursday, December 17. grandson is "rock's new leader of the resistance" (RockSound). The activist and alternative artist takes elements of rock and roll, hip hop and electronic music to tell stories of reclaiming power over one's life. Since releasing his modern tragedy EP series, grandson has toured extensively across North America, Russia, and Europe and accumulated hundreds of millions of streams online.

Grandson's new album, Death of an Optimist, which features production from Blink-182's Travis Barker and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, is out now and articulates the tension between his hope for the future and the challenges he faces. American Songwriter says the record is "insightful and provocative" while New Noise Magazine praises the body of work's "fist pumping triumph through personal perspectives."