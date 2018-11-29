Grant Farm

Google Calendar - Grant Farm - 2018-11-29 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grant Farm - 2018-11-29 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grant Farm - 2018-11-29 20:30:00 iCalendar - Grant Farm - 2018-11-29 20:30:00

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Grant Farm plays in Madison for the first time on their Road To Winter Wonder Grass Festival Vermont

"It's the entire quartet's skill set that has made them a pillar of the Colorado Music Scene. 'Kiss the Ground' is the Americana act's first full-length themed album, an 'ode to the working people.' It's an appropriate soundtrack to an era that bred Bernie Sanders and widespread societal discontent." - Kiran Herbert - Relix Magazine

Tickets: FREE SHOW

Grant Farm’s first Live Album release, ‘Meeting On The Mountain LIVE Vol. 1’ features performances from the first ten episodes of their Meeting on the Mountain® LIVE Broadcast. Order you copy HERE or listen on SPOTIFY. Watch all episodes at http://www.meetingonthemountain.com

Grant Farm's last full-length studio release, Kiss the Ground, an ambitious concept album discussing the struggle to make ends meet in modern society, reached #5 on the Relix JamBand Charts. Listen HERE or on SPOTIFY

Grant Farm teamed up with Fruition in 2014 to release the Meeting on the Mountain EP. Listen on SPOTIFY

Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-268-1122
Google Calendar - Grant Farm - 2018-11-29 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grant Farm - 2018-11-29 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grant Farm - 2018-11-29 20:30:00 iCalendar - Grant Farm - 2018-11-29 20:30:00