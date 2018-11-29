× Expand ShowLove Media Grant Farm

press release: Grant Farm plays in Madison for the first time on their Road To Winter Wonder Grass Festival Vermont

"It's the entire quartet's skill set that has made them a pillar of the Colorado Music Scene. 'Kiss the Ground' is the Americana act's first full-length themed album, an 'ode to the working people.' It's an appropriate soundtrack to an era that bred Bernie Sanders and widespread societal discontent." - Kiran Herbert - Relix Magazine

Tickets: FREE SHOW

Grant Farm’s first Live Album release, ‘Meeting On The Mountain LIVE Vol. 1’ features performances from the first ten episodes of their Meeting on the Mountain® LIVE Broadcast. Order you copy HERE or listen on SPOTIFY. Watch all episodes at http://www. meetingonthemountain.com

Grant Farm's last full-length studio release, Kiss the Ground, an ambitious concept album discussing the struggle to make ends meet in modern society, reached #5 on the Relix JamBand Charts. Listen HERE or on SPOTIFY

Grant Farm teamed up with Fruition in 2014 to release the Meeting on the Mountain EP. Listen on SPOTIFY