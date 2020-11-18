ONLINE: Grant Writing 101

media release: Todd Mandel, owner of Building Mighty Communities, will discuss the fundamentals of grant writing from best practices to how to find grants for your nonprofit or startup. Grants can provide access to new opportunities, partnerships and funding sources. Don't miss the chance to learn about strategies to get funded, how to search for opportunities and best practices when writing narratives.

All are welcome! Educational sessions are free to all StartingBlock members, and just $10 for members of the general public