media release: Madison sketch comedy group Grapefruit Bubbly is performing at Breese Stevens Field!

Grapefruit Bubbly is a comedy sketch team based out of Madison. The group combines the improv, writing, and stand-up stylings of Ryan Kushner, Eli Wilz, and Olivia Witt into sketches and videos that leave the carbonated taste of laughter on your lips. Their sketches have been featured at Toronto Sketch Fest, Austin Sketch Fest, the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and Madison Comedy Week.

With stand-up performances by:

K﻿enyon Adamcik

Nick Ledesma

M﻿att Banwart

Megan Diaz

H﻿osted by: Mark Vegas

----------

Doors open at 7:30PM; Show starts at 8PM. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6

-----------

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite -- no additional fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

R﻿SVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1592601824557093

-----------

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.