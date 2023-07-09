media release: An effervescent NONTRADITIONAL, student-centered exploratory and creative martial arts practice for all ages (10 & UP) focused on individual uniqueness, personal growth, and development.

The Grasshoppers Club Family Weekend Practice at MCS is FREE & OPEN to the entire family (adults + youth practicing together), inviting everyone to participate in a friendly and mutually supportive fun practice that explores the best parts of what Martial Arts have to offer to curious and adventurous minds.

Our martial arts practice for you and your kids is about creating life-long memories and strengthening family relationships through physical, mental, and emotional bridges.

RE-Think Martial Arts at The Grasshoppers Club.

Hosted by kineoasis. com.

All participants must sign an MCS waiver.