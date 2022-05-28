Grassroots Seminar & Showcase

media release: We are bringing real industry professionals to not only check out the talent here in Madison but educate the people in the city on what’s what in the industry. Over the past few decades there has been a slow but steady disconnect developing within the music industry specifically within hip hop, rock and r&b. This disconnect has unknowingly become a thorn within the development of a solid future and outlook for progress with the key relationship needed to withstand the test of time. Seeing the developments through technology over the years we have seen many different changes which not only benefited the independent entity but created a more even playing field for artists today.

Unfortunately with all of this happening over time it overshadowed the key element and foundational relationship keeping everything together. The artist, djs, and the significance of the knowledge of the business. This crucial relationship was what started a movement which turned into a multibillion dollar industry. As time went on and technology intervened there developed a disconnect between the artists, djs, and the knowledge of the business

As this occurred and the industry evolved, this disconnect worsened and knowledge of the game itself started to become irrelevant in the eyes of the artists. In turn this also created an invisible barrier between artist and Djs through lack of knowledge.

The Grassroots Seminar and Showcase Tour has been created by William Rinehart C.E.O. of Come Clean Empire LLC to reestablish this crucial foundation once again. Through open dialogue, workshops, and key influences within each market our hope is that we at Come Clean Empire, and its sponsors will be able to educate, and once again bring together this bond of unity and trust between the artists and the industry. Let’s make this industry great again.

https://www.facebook.com/events/678176333463421/