RSVP for Gravel Gardens
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Many people want beautiful gardens, but don't have the time nor want to see precious resources like water and energy go into growing them. Learn about gravel gardens and how they easily can be incorporated into home landscapes. See how Olbrich has replaced lawns and traditional perennial beds with these sustainable gardens.
Wednesday, June 30, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Register by June 20.
$18/$15 member
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Home & Garden