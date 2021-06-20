RSVP for Gravel Gardens

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Many people want beautiful gardens, but don't have the time nor want to see precious resources like water and energy go into growing them. Learn about gravel gardens and how they easily can be incorporated into home landscapes. See how Olbrich has replaced lawns and traditional perennial beds with these sustainable gardens.

Wednesday, June 30, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Register by June 20.

$18/$15 member

Info

Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
