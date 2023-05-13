The Grazers, Leah Brooke

media release: WORTstock Warm-up Party at Malt House!

Saturday, May 13 3:30pm to 7:30pm, The Malt House 2609 East Washington Ave. Madison

LEAH BROOKE - bluesy, jazzy songs with a pop-rock edge 4:15pm

THE GRAZERS - acoustic jams with folk & bluegrass and more 6pm

WORT FM is very excited to throw a lil' shindig with our gracious hosts & friends at the Malt House ~ It's gonna be a pre-party for WORTSTOCK and we're celebrating the onset of festival season in Madison! There will be Live Music - ON THE PATIO! (weather permitting)

Generously donating their talent to the festivities: - Leah Brooke -The Grazers. So stoked for some Springtime Fun at Malt House!

AND! We'll have Advance WORTstock Raffle tickets for sale. The prize packages are once again amazing - Get your raffle tix while they're HOT! Donations will be accepted for the performers and WORT community radio.

www.wortfm.org

www.malthousetavern.com

www.facebook.com/events/ 786326876038026