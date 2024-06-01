Grazing the Ground Floor

media release: Ground Floor Studios Cooperative, Madison’s newest art cooperative, is excited to announce the launch of their latest fundraising initiative, "Grazing for Ground Floor Studios." This innovative campaign aims to support the future of art in Madison by ensuring the availability of permanently affordable artist studios in the vibrant Schenk's Atwood Neighborhood.

The Cooperative recognizes the crucial role that affordable studio spaces play in fostering creativity and nurturing the artistic community. With soaring property prices and an increasing cost of living, the availability of affordable studios is becoming scarce. Therefore, the cooperative has set out on a mission to secure funds to pay down the mortgage of their studios, thus ensuring their long-term affordability for local artists.

One of the highlights of this fundraising campaign is the unique "Grazing Table Experience." Often called a feasting table, it is an artfully laid-out spread of different fresh food like fruits, cheese, nuts, veggies, dips, and even charcuterie – essentially food that requires minimal cooking. Attendees will also have the opportunity to mingle with the artists themselves, gaining insight into their creative processes and inspirations.

By participating in the "Grazing for Ground Floor Studios" fundraiser, art lovers and community members can actively contribute to the preservation and growth of Madison's vibrant art scene. Every dollar raised will directly support Ground Floor Studios Cooperative's efforts in maintaining their affordable artist studios, thus ensuring that artistic expression continues to thrive in the Schenk's Atwood Neighborhood.

The success of this fundraiser will not only provide financial stability for the cooperative but will also have a lasting impact on the local community. By securing permanently affordable artist studios, Ground Floor Studios Cooperative aims to foster a dynamic environment that encourages collaboration, creativity, and cultural enrichment for both artists and the wider community.

Ground Floor Studios Cooperative invites all members of the Madison community, art enthusiasts, and supporters of the creative arts to join them in their mission to support the future of art in Madison. To learn more about the "Grazing for Ground Floor Studios" fundraiser or to make a donation, please visit the event page at this this link. Space is limited, so tickets are needed to reserve a spot.

About Ground Floor Studios Cooperative:

Ground Floor Studios Cooperative (formerly Winnebago Studios) is a new art cooperative committed to providing permanently affordable artist studios in the Schenk's Atwood Neighborhood of Madison, WI. Their mission is to nurture creativity, provide a supportive environment for artists, and ensure the availability of affordable studio spaces for aspiring and established artists alike.