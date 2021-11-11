Grażyna Auguścik & Paul Bedal

press release:Mad-PolKA is presenting an event at Cafe Coda on November 11 2021, at 7 pm, to commemorate Poland's Independence Day. Cafe Coda is at 1224 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703 (608) 298-7831 or cafecoda.club

This event will be dedicated to exploring less known ways in which the music of Frederic Chopin (Poland's most known and important classical composer) has influenced and permeated other cultures and musical idioms over the years.

The first part will be a 1-hour 2020 documentary about the presence and influence of Chopin's music on cultural life and musical heritage of Caribbean island of Curacao in the broad context of the islands complex history resulting in an interesting fusion between Caribbean, African and European traditions. The Movie called "Chopin. Caribbean Key" will be presented by director Agnieszka Lipiec-Wróblewska and one of the characters interviewed and performing tin the movie - Polish jazz singer Grażyna Auguścik from Chicago. She will also perform in the second part of the event - "Chopin in Jazz" concert when she will reinterpret Chopin music in a jazz idiom along Paul Bedal on piano (also from Chicago).

This event is sponsored and supported by Cafe Coda, Polish Student Association of UW-Madison and Grazyna Auguscik foundation "Sounds and Notes" organizing annual Chopin in The City festival in Chicago.