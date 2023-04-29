Linda Olver Sophie the alpaca. The Great Midwest Alpaca Festival returns to the Alliant Center April 29-30, 2023.

media release: The 2023 Great Midwest Alpaca Festival and Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest are joining forces and returning to Madison April 29 and 30. More than 300 alpacas will compete for ribbons and bragging rights during this double show weekend. Fiber workshops on weaving and felting along with seminars on business planning, marketing, fiber processing and animal husbandry are scheduled. More than 60 vendors will offer everything from alpaca socks and sweaters to teddy bears and candles. You can bid on items in the silent auction with proceeds going to alpaca research.

Dates: Saturday, April 29 & Sunday, April 30, 2023

Cost: FREE admission, open to the public. $8 parking.

Location: New Holland Pavilion 1 at the Alliant Energy Center

Madison, Wisconsin

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

For more information and a full schedule of events go to www.wisconsinalpacafiberfest.com.