Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival
UW Library Mall Madison, Wisconsin
press release: schedule of events:
Friday:
Official HF:47 Kickoff party and fund raiser for I.M.M.L.Y.(Is My Medicine Legal Yet) Feat.Moonhouse w/ Mexican Coke
The Frequency,121 W Main St, 6 - 8 p
Saturday:
Harvest Festival (All ages Free) Feat. Live Music, Speakers, Vendors and much more...
Library Mall, 700 State St.
11:30 - 12:15p Sista Sensi
12:30 - 1:30p Alabastar
1:45 – 2:45p Red Rose
3:00 – 4:00p No Name String Band (waiting for final confirmation)
4:15 – 5:15p Better Yeti
5:30 – 6:30p Gary David and the Enthusiasts
Featured Speakers
Activism
Sunday:
Harvest Festival (All ages Free), Bands, Speakers and Parade/March to Capitol Steps!
meet at Library Mall.
12:00 - 12:45 Sweet Delta Dawn
1:00 - 2:00 The Pine Travelers
2:15 - 3:15 Ifdakar
3:30 Protest MARCH down State Street
4:00 Steez (Capitol Steps)
Featured Speakers
Activism