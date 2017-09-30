Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival

press release: schedule of events:

Friday:

Official HF:47 Kickoff party and fund raiser for I.M.M.L.Y.(Is My Medicine Legal Yet) Feat.Moonhouse w/ Mexican Coke

The Frequency,121 W Main St, 6 - 8 p

Saturday:

Harvest Festival (All ages Free) Feat. Live Music, Speakers, Vendors and much more...

Library Mall, 700 State St.

11:30 - 12:15p Sista Sensi

12:30 - 1:30p Alabastar

1:45 – 2:45p Red Rose

3:00 – 4:00p No Name String Band (waiting for final confirmation)

4:15 – 5:15p Better Yeti

5:30 – 6:30p Gary David and the Enthusiasts

Featured Speakers

Activism

Sunday:

Harvest Festival (All ages Free), Bands, Speakers and Parade/March to Capitol Steps!

meet at Library Mall.

12:00 - 12:45 Sweet Delta Dawn

1:00 - 2:00 The Pine Travelers

2:15 - 3:15 Ifdakar

3:30 Protest MARCH down State Street

4:00 Steez (Capitol Steps)

Featured Speakers

Activism