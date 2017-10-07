press release: Save the date for The Great Pumpkin Giveaway, Saturday, Oct. 7th from 9am to noon. When you make a cash donation to Summer Teaching to Advance Reading Success (STARS) you will get a pumpkin just in time for Halloween!

Families are welcome to come to Oak Bank's green space at 5951 McKee Road Fitchburg, to enjoy kids' activities, refreshments, a Fun Play Inflatable bouncer and horse and carriage rides!

Part of the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) since 1989, STAR’s improves the academic performance of at-risk students by raising confidence and encouraging excellence in our community’s youngest scholars. Learn more.https://chhimadison.org/programs/stars/