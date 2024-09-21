Great Sauk State Trail Stroll

media release: Celebrate the start of autumn with a relaxing stroll on the Great Sauk State Trail! Parents and kids of all ages are invited, with wagons and strollers encouraged. Join us to discover the history of this former railroad, now transformed into a bike trail, and the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant nearby.

This trail is flat and paved. Meet at the parking lot on County Road Z, between United Cooperative and the intersection with Highway 78. We will walk about one mile and then turn around. Snacks provided!

Sponsored by the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance and Get Kids Outside.