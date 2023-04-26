RSVP for The Great Search

media release: May 10-12 Holy Wisdom Monastery will be hosting a multi-day retreat with renowned Celtic & Christian Spirituality teacher, poet and author, John Philip Newell. The focus of this experience will be seeking an unbounded vision of the sacred in all things and to help translate this awareness into compassionate action through the teachings of Thomas Berry, Nan Shepherd and Martin Buber.

Registration deadline: April 26, 2023. $320/person, includes program and meals, Wed. dinner, Thurs. lunch and dinner, Thurs. book signing and reception, Fri. lunch. Scholarships are available. Please contact Carole Kretschman at inheart@tds.net or 608-233-7390.

Lodging is not included in the price of the school.

Learn more, view the schedule & register: https:// holywisdommonastery.org/event/ the-great-search/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1886099558437618/

Future retreats in this series: The Great Search series will continue with a focus on seeking a life-giving vision of wholeness and love (2024) followed by seeking a life-giving vision of wisdom and faith (2025). Participants may join at any stage in the three-year cycle and attend any of the Earth & Soul venues across the country including Holy Wisdom Monastery.