Great Strides Walk

media release: Ready to lace up and join the Wisconsin Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for our annual walk to cure cystic fibrosis? By participating, you have the power to change thousands of lives. Your support helps the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation fund the research and care needed to help advance a cure for this disease. While we’ve made significant progress, we still have a long way to go. We still lose precious lives to CF every year. You can help us accelerate progress. Now is the time to act.

Register: Join us for a day of celebration, community and fun! Let's unite to bring hope and joy to those affected by CF and work towards a future where everyone can breathe easier.

Recruit: Invite friends, family, and colleagues to join you. Together, we can make a bigger impact.

Fundraise: Fundraising is easy. Use the participant center, the CFF mobile app, or fundraise on Facebook to reach your goal. You can also host a passion fundraising event and check if your employer offers a matching gift program to increase the impact of your efforts.