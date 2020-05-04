ONLINE: Greater East Towne and Odana Area Plans

press release: The city of Madison Planning Division is continuing digital engagement for the Greater East Towne and Odana Area Plan with a series of virtual brown bags and evening engagements. This follows up on Mall Madness pdf , a tournament style bracket used to better understand the public's thoughts and preferences pdf about how these areas could transform in the coming years.

The weekly series of virtual brown bags and evening engagements will discuss different aspect of plan development. The first week’s engagements will focus on issues associated with malls and large commercial areas. It will also provide an opportunity to discuss how Covid19 presents new challenges for these areas. The second week will highlight mall redevelopment examples from around the country, and how those efforts activated stagnant, dead or declining commercial areas. Subsequent weeks will take an in depth look at the Greater East Towne and Odana Area Plan boundaries and the unique issues and opportunities present.

These webinars will use Zoom and are accessible via computer, smart phone or phone (audio only). Advance registration is required. Sign up here to participate.

Schedule of Engagements:

Week 1: Issues facing mall and potential impacts from Covid19 Monday May 4th 12:15-1 pm, and Thursday May 7th 5:15-6 pm

Monday May 4th 12:15-1 pm, and Thursday May 7th 5:15-6 pm Week 2: Case Studies - Mall & Office Redevelopment Examples Monday May 11th 12:15-1 pm, and Thursday May 13, 5:15- 6 pm

Monday May 11th 12:15-1 pm, and Thursday May 13, 5:15- 6 pm Week 3: Odana Area Plan Focused Discussion Monday May 18th 12:15-1 pm, and Thursday May 20th 5:15-6 pm

Monday May 18th 12:15-1 pm, and Thursday May 20th 5:15-6 pm Week 4: Greater East Towne Area Plan Focused Discussion Monday June 1st 12:15-1 pm, and Thursday June 3rd 5:15-6 pm (No engagements scheduled the week of Memorial Day)

More information about the planning processes can be found on their pages:

www.cityofmadison.com/OdanaPlan/

www.cityofmadison.com/EastTownePlan/

Contact:

Ben Zellers, City of Madison Planning Division – bzellers@cityofmadison.com

Rebecca Cnare, City of Madison Planning Division – rcnare@cityofmadison.com

Dan McAuliffe, City of Madison Planning Division – dmcauliffe@cityofmadison.com

Linda Horvath, City of Madison Planning Division – lhorvath@cityofmadison.com