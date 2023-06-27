Greater Mt. Sinai Judah Singers

media release: Greater Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ is one of the predominant Black gospel churches in Wisconsin. Join us as their 10+ piece music staff shares an evening of energetic, danceable gospel music, as well as an interactive praise and worship experience.

June 27-August 22, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m. (no concert on July 4).

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Concerts will be moved indoors, rescheduled or cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Call will be made by 3 p.m. and posted on this page and on Olbrich's Facebook page.