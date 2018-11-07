press release:

USA | 130 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Peter Farrelly

Wed November 7 | 7:00 PM

When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class Black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Confronted with racism, danger as well as unexpected humanity and humor—they are forced to set aside differences to survive and thrive on the journey of a lifetime.

"A film that's remarkably conventional and shallow in its treatment of racism, but also an undeniable showcase for two great performers." -

Brian Tallerico (RobertEbert.com)