ONLINE: Green Campaign School

press release: The Wisconsin Green Party invites you to a one-day virtual Green Campaign School on Saturday December 19th for anyone who is interested in running for office as a Green, working on a Green campaign, or learning more about grassroots campaigning.

We highly encourage people who are planning to run for office (or considering a campaign) to attend together with their prospective campaign managers and other key team members. The campaign school is also open to anyone who wants to support Green campaigns and would like to gain the skills and knowledge needed to be part of a campaign team.

The campaign school will consist of workshops from 12-5pm Central time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the workshops will be held online via videoconference. To register, RSVP on this webpage.

Topics to be covered include:

Campaign planning and strategy

Building a team

Media and messaging

Social media and technology

Fundraising and budgeting

The ground game: get out the message, get out the vote

Campaigning during Covid

and more.

This campaign school will be free and open to the public. Greens from outside Wisconsin are welcome as well.

Although participation does not necessarily imply Green Party support, information will be provided to participants about the process for seeking Green endorsement.

Attendees should register as soon as possible so that organizers have ample time to make arrangements and send important information. To register, RSVP on this webpage.

No previous experience is required. Check back soon for more details. Hope to see you there!

Go here to RSVP to the Campaign School on Facebook and invite friends!