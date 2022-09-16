Green County Cheese Days
Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe 1016 16th Ave., Monroe, Wisconsin 53566
press release: 9/16/2022 - 9/18/2022, 1016 - 16th Ave., Monroe
- Free entertainment stages, cheese tent, dairy farm and barn quilt tours, Swiss heritage displays and entertainment, old time cheesemaking, kid's activities, Cow Milking Contest, antique tractors, arts and crafts, commercial vendors, and Wisconsin's only parade led by a herd of Brown Swiss Cows on Sunday.
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family