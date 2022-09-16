Green County Cheese Days

to

Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe 1016 16th Ave., Monroe, Wisconsin 53566

press release: 9/16/2022 - 9/18/2022, 1016 - 16th Ave., Monroe

  • Free entertainment stages, cheese tent, dairy farm and barn quilt tours, Swiss heritage displays and entertainment, old time cheesemaking, kid's activities, Cow Milking Contest, antique tractors, arts and crafts, commercial vendors, and Wisconsin's only parade led by a herd of Brown Swiss Cows on Sunday.

Info

Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe 1016 16th Ave., Monroe, Wisconsin 53566
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
608-325-7771
to
Google Calendar - Green County Cheese Days - 2022-09-16 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Green County Cheese Days - 2022-09-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Green County Cheese Days - 2022-09-16 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Green County Cheese Days - 2022-09-16 00:00:00 ical