Green County Dairy Days

media release: 2021 Dairy Days Cattle Show, June 18 - 19, 2021 - Green County Fairgrounds

Dairy Days is an annual event sponsored by the Green County Ag Chest held during June, Dairy Month. This year, Dairy Days starts June 18, with a two-day cattle show at the Green County Fairgrounds in Monroe, Wisconsin. Join us as youth from all over southern Wisconsin wear their white and proudly lead their cattle around the arena.

To register for the 2021 Dairy Days Cattle Show, please download our Cattle Show Guidelines & Registration form.

2021 Dairy Days Queen Banquet & Crowning

June 26, 2021 - New Glarus Hotel

Join us on Saturday, June 26 for the Green County Queen's Banquet and Crowning event at the New Glarus Hotel. Open to the public, tickets are $10, and available at the door.

9:30 am - Mootails

10:00 am - Big Question

11:00 am - Brunch

12:00 pm - Queen Program

1:00 pm - Green County Dairy Queen & Princess Crowning

Support Dairy Days 2021

Show your support for Green County youth in agriculture with a donation to the 2021 Dairy Days Cattle Show, Queen's Banquet, or general fund.

Download our Dairy Days 2021 donation form today! And show the community you too support Green County youth in agriculture.