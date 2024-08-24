Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas

media release: The Milwaukee Brewers announced that American Family Field will host The Saviors Tour with global rock superstars Green Day – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – joined by illustrious rock luminaries The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, as part of their massive 2024 global stadium tour. More information about this show can be found at brewers.com/Greenday.

“We look forward to welcoming Green Day to American Family Field in 2024,” said Brewers President - Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Our ballpark is a destination for the biggest touring acts, and Green Day is an iconic band that will deliver an amazing entertainment experience.”

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, Calif., Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold more than 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, and is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles.

In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation’s attention, selling more than eight million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, Green Day’s thirteenth studio album Father Of All debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs.

On October 24, the band announced the release of their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Saviors, coming Jan. 19, 2024, along with a new single, “The American Dream Is Killing Me.”

Green Day shared, “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

The tour will be a larger-than-life, career-spanning celebration of one of the biggest musical acts of all time and some of the most important albums in history. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s 1994 certified Diamond album, Dookie, and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s juggernaut, American Idiot. Each a cultural phenomenon in its own right, these albums have remained at the forefront of punk culture since their release. With blazing guitars and electrifying vocals, Green Day are ready to bring their mind-blowing collection of hits to stadiums across the country, along with plenty of additions from their newly announced album, Saviors.

American Family Field has played host a variety of musical acts and events including George Strait’s Country Music Festival (2001), N’Sync (2001), Bruce Springsteen (2003), Randy Travis (2004), Bon Jovi (2005), Kid Rock/Sugarland (2008), Paul McCartney (2013), One Direction (2015), Ed Sheeran (2018), Billy Joel (2019), Kenny Chesney (2013, 2016, 2018, 2022 and again in 2024), The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (2022), Morgan Wallen (2023), Geroge Strait with special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town (2023) and P!NK (2023). It has also hosted numerous non-baseball events, including international soccer matches in 2014, 2015 and 2018 and the Brew City Battle in 2022 when the UW-Badgers Men and Women’s Basketball teams took the court against Stanford and K-State, respectively.