Green Fire Farm Field Day

press release: What's better than sustainable farming? Regenerative farming--building healier soils, water ways, and ecosystems. Jacob Marty and his father, Jim, started Green Fire Farm in 2015on a 50 acre corn field. During the first year, they added grass fed cattle, pigs, and chickens, as well as 300 chestnuts, persimmons, pecans, redbuds, and other trees to create a diverse ecosystem. Since then, they have added more than 3000 diverse fruit and nut trees and shrubs as well as more livestock and a pollinator habitat. Such diversity is extremely rare in modern agriculture, and is an important component to healing damaged soils, sequestering carbon, and restoring healthy microbe populations.

Come visit Green Fire Farm (N5305 Ringhand Road, Monticello, WI 53570) from 9am – 4 pm, for a full day of knowledge and entertainment that will give you first-hand insights into the details of incorporating and balancing a multi-species grazing practices. Also featured will be a newly established field of fruit and nut trees that are actively being grazed by livestock—an uncommon practice called Silvopasture. Green Fire Farm grass finished beef and local produce will be served for lunch. $5/person registration fee is required.