ONLINE: Green Fire Then, Now and Tomorrow: Examining an Evolving Land Ethic

media release: The Aldo Leopold Foundation is pleased to present a series of free, virtual events for Leopold Week 2021: Building an Ethic of Care! The events in this series are free, but spots are limited. Don’t miss your chance to join the celebrations—and register to secure your spot today.

March 11: Ten years ago, Green Fire, the first full-length documentary film about legendary conservation thinker Aldo Leopold and his seminal idea of a land ethic was released. Today, the land ethic continues to evolve in the minds of thinking communities around the world. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Green Fire, the Aldo Leopold Foundation is bringing together diverse voices from the film, including Bill McDonald, Curt Meine, Leslie Weldon, and Michael Howard to reflect on how their own idea of a land ethic has evolved since the film first premiered. Short film clips will be interwoven with panelist discussion to allow not only our panel, but also you, to reflect on the past, present, and future of conservation. We invite you to join us for this engaging and thought-provoking evening as we discuss the future outlook of a land ethic as it applies to social change, urban environments, and the conservation movement as a whole.

We encourage you to watch Green Fire prior to the event, but it is not a requirement to attend. Two versions of the film are available to stream for free on our website—the full-length 73 minute film, and the shortened 56 minute version.

Green Fire Then, Now, and Tomorrow: Examining an Evolving Land Ethic s part of the Building an Ethic of Care speaker series hosted by the Aldo Leopold Foundation in celebration of Leopold Week 2021 (March 5-14th). Discover more ways to participate in the celebrations and view the full line up of events in the Building an Ethic of Care speaker series by visiting our website: www.aldoleopold.org/leopoldweek

Dr. Curt Meine

curtmeine.com/

Curt Meine is a conservation biologist, environmental historian, and writer based in Sauk County, Wisconsin. He serves as Senior Fellow with the Aldo Leopold Foundation and Center for Humans and Nature; as Research Associate with the International Crane Foundation; and as Adjunct Associate Professor at the UW-Madison. Meine has authored and edited several books, and served as on-screen guide in the Emmy Award-winning documentary film Green Fire.

Leslie Weldon

Chief Executive for Work Environment and Performance, USDA Forest Service

www.fs.usda.gov

Leslie is responsible for aiding the Forest Service to live its core values of Safety, Service, Conservation, Interdependence, and Diversity. Over Leslie’s long tenure in natural resource management, she has served in leadership and policy positions as a biologist, district ranger, forest supervisor and regional forester in communities in Washington State, Oregon, and Montana. Leslie is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive Forest Service, partnerships, and innovation.

Michael Howard

President & CEO, Fuller Park Community Development, Chicago, IL

www.edenplacenaturecenter.org/

Since 1992, Michael has led the community in addressing socio-economic and environmental issues that impact his constituents of 4,200 families. Creator of Eden Place Nature Center, a 35-year-old illegal dumpsite transformed literally by hand into an urban oasis and touted by many as the first African American urban nature center designed, built, and managed by a local community of color. The nature center exists to educate youth and their families about Environmental stewardship.

Bill McDonald

Co-Founder, Malpai Borderlands Group

www.malpaiborderlandsgroup.org/?section=home

Bill McDonald is a fifth generation rancher on his family's 114 year-old ranch in southeastern Arizona. A graduate of Arizona State University, Bill began managing the ranch fulltime in 1975. He was co-founder and Executive Director of the Malpai Borderlands Group, a grassroots, rancher-led land trust that works in southeast Arizona and southwest New Mexico along the Mexican Border. For his years of conservation work, Bill has received numerous awards and honors.