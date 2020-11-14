ONLINE: Green Lake Festival of Music Annual Meeting

media release: Each autumn the Green Lake Festival of Music holds a meeting--free and open to the public--where we discuss the previous season and the planning for the future season. It's a great opportunity to see our Festival Family, and the best way to hear what's planned for 2021 before the official announcement of the Season.

This year our AGM will be via Zoom. To join us, please register. If you have any questions to be addressed at the gathering, please feel free to send them in a reply to this email or save them for the meeting. We look forward to seeing you this Saturday!