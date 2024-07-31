RSVP for Green Spirit Festival

media release: Celebrate the first harvest of the year at Circle Sanctuary’s annual 3-day Green Spirit Festival Friday, August 2, to Sunday, August 4, at Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve near Barneveld, Wisconsin.

The sacred wheel has turned and brought us to the season of the First Harvest. As summer begins to wane and fall begins, we’ll reflect on what we have sown and reaped. Join us as we gather to celebrate our harvests with a special concert on Friday night by Pagan folk musician and bard, Mama Gina.

Workshops, family programming, mindful nature walks, and a labyrinth will take place throughout the weekend. On Saturday, a hybrid workshop, Sacred Oak Magic will be offered both online and in-person. In this workshop, Rev. Selena Fox will explore Oak lore, ceremonies, symbology, and divinities associated with Oak trees along with ritual uses of Oak leaves, acorns and wood.

Registration is required and the deadline to secure your spot is Wednesday, July 31. You can register for one, two or all three days with options to attend the concert only for $25 and the online workshop on Sacred Oak magic for $20. Cost of in-person attendance for the full event is $135 for adults. To register, or to learn more, please visit https://circlesanctuary.org/greenspirit.

Circle Sanctuary is a non-profit international Nature Spirituality resource center and legally recognized Nature Spirituality church. Founded in 1974, Circle helps people from many spiritual orientations connect with each other as well as with the spiritual dimensions of Nature.