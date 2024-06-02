Green Street Duo

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Green Street Trio’s guitarist, Owen Shefchik, and bassist, Jan Grzywacz, will be playing duo this week at The Cider Farm. Inspired by jazz giants like Joe Pass, Grant Green, Miles Davis, and Wes Montgomery, they specialize in playing jazz music of the bebop and hard-bop era. Come and listen to them play classic jazz standards as well as some original tunes!

