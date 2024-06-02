× Expand courtesy Green Street Duo Green Street Duo and instruments. Green Street Duo (from left): Owen Shefchik and Jan Grzywacz.

media release: Green Street Trio’s guitarist, Owen Shefchik, and bassist, Jan Grzywacz, will be playing duo this week at The Cider Farm. Inspired by jazz giants like Joe Pass, Grant Green, Miles Davis, and Wes Montgomery, they specialize in playing jazz music of the bebop and hard-bop era. Come and listen to them play classic jazz standards as well as some original tunes!