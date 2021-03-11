ONLINE: Green Team Roundtable Networking

press release: This Thursday at Noon! Our Green Team Roundtables are lunchtime networking sessions designed to connect you with members of other established or emerging green teams and sustainability committees. Join us for a fun and information lunchtime session.

Thursday, March 11, 12PM–1PM

This meeting will be online and accessible via a Zoom link you'll receive upon registration. Contact lorenza@sustaindane.org with questions.

Can't make it this time? Register to put the next dates on your calendar:

Thursday, June 10

Thursday, September 9

Thursday, December 9