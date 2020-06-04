Greenway Station Farmers' Market
Greenway Station, Middleton 1650 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Greenway Station makes it easy to enjoy farm-fresh goodness throughout the growing season.
Join us every Thursday (8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) from June 4 – October 1, 2020, for locally grown fruits, vegetables, and flowers, plus homemade baked goods, jams, cheeses, meats & more!
Rain or shine in the parking area near Biaggi’s!
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM OUR VENDORS:
- Vendor stalls will be at least 10 feet apart.
- Hand sanitizer will be available at each booth.
- Vendors will have personal protection equipment (face masks, disposable gloves and disinfectant wipes/spray).
- Cash will be accepted. Vendors will ask that customers place their payments on a table or in a customer-facing lockbox to minimize contact.
- Food sampling will not be allowed.
RECOMMENDED SAFETY PRECAUTIONS FOR GUESTS:
- Wear a mask and gloves, and bring antibacterial hand gel. We will have hand gel placed throughout our Market as well.
- Respect the 6 feet apart rule for both our vendors and other customers.
- Re-usable bags cannot be brought to Market. Our vendors will have packaging for your purchases.
- Please shop with your eyes and do not touch any items. Our vendors will help select and package up your purchase.
- Wash your fresh items before eating.
- Exact change is requested, or purchase by card when offered by the vendor.
- We recommend one person per family to complete your shopping.
- We love kids and dogs, but we must ask customers to restrict their attendance at our Market.
- If you are feeling sick, please stay home. Ask a family member or friend to help you with your shopping.
Info
Greenway Station, Middleton 1650 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Farmers' Markets