Greenway Station Farmers' Market

press release: Greenway Station makes it easy to enjoy farm-fresh goodness throughout the growing season.

Join us every Thursday (8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) from June 4 – October 1, 2020, for locally grown fruits, vegetables, and flowers, plus homemade baked goods, jams, cheeses, meats & more!

Rain or shine in the parking area near Biaggi’s!

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM OUR VENDORS:

Vendor stalls will be at least 10 feet apart.

Hand sanitizer will be available at each booth.

Vendors will have personal protection equipment (face masks, disposable gloves and disinfectant wipes/spray).

Cash will be accepted. Vendors will ask that customers place their payments on a table or in a customer-facing lockbox to minimize contact.

Food sampling will not be allowed.

RECOMMENDED SAFETY PRECAUTIONS FOR GUESTS: