Greenway Station Farmers' Market

Greenway Station, Middleton 1650 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Greenway Station makes it easy to enjoy farm-fresh goodness throughout the growing season.

Join us every Thursday (8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) from June 4 – October 1, 2020, for locally grown fruits, vegetables, and flowers, plus homemade baked goods, jams, cheeses, meats & more!

Rain or shine in the parking area near Biaggi’s!

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM OUR VENDORS: 

  • Vendor stalls will be at least 10 feet apart.
  • Hand sanitizer will be available at each booth.
  • Vendors will have personal protection equipment (face masks, disposable gloves and disinfectant wipes/spray).
  • Cash will be accepted. Vendors will ask that customers place their payments on a table or in a customer-facing lockbox to minimize contact.
  • Food sampling will not be allowed.

RECOMMENDED SAFETY PRECAUTIONS FOR GUESTS: 

  • Wear a mask and gloves, and bring antibacterial hand gel. We will have hand gel placed throughout our Market as well.
  • Respect the 6 feet apart rule for both our vendors and other customers.
  • Re-usable bags cannot be brought to Market. Our vendors will have packaging for your purchases.
  • Please shop with your eyes and do not touch any items. Our vendors will help select and package up your purchase.
  • Wash your fresh items before eating.
  • Exact change is requested, or purchase by card when offered by the vendor.
  • We recommend one person per family to complete your shopping.
  • We love kids and dogs, but we must ask customers to restrict their attendance at our Market.
  • If you are feeling sick, please stay home. Ask a family member or friend to help you with your shopping.

608-824-9111
