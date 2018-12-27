Greg Hall & the Wrecking Ball

press release:Break out your cowboy hats, big belt buckles, and shit-kickers! On December 27th, Wisconsin's own Greg Hall and the Wrecking Ball pays homage to the pioneers of Outlaw Country. Prepare to hear your favorite hits by Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Hank Sr, Jr, and III. See y'all at the Saloon!

Greg Hall and the Wrecking Ball originates from the historic rivertown/musical mecca LaCrosse, WI. Gregg Hall, founder of Deece Productions, has been a staple in the Midwest music scene for over a decade with his bands Mitgee Evers, Smokin’ Bandits, and outlaw country Minnesota legends the White Iron Band. Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball is his first solo project getting back to his country life style roots and back woods upbringing. This band features some of the best musicians southwestern WI has to offer featuring: Gregg Hall (guitar, vocals), Laun Braithwiate (guitar, vocals), Matt Mahlum (drums), Andrew Steeno (bass), Mike Stidolph (lap steel, peddle steel, mandolin, & fiddle), and Jonny Pederson (keyboards). GHWB is just good Ol’ American country music. Buy our new album “This, That, and the Land” at https://www.cdbaby.com/cd/gregghall4.