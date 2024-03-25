RSVP for Greg Markles Retirement Party

media release: Join us on Tuesday, April 2, to celebrate Greg Markle's retirement as executive director and his 13 years of service to Operation Fresh Start! There will be a cash bar and pizza buffet. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged (but optional)!

5:00-7:30 PM, The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714. Please RSVP by Monday, March 25.