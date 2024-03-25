RSVP for Greg Markles Retirement Party
East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Join us on Tuesday, April 2, to celebrate Greg Markle's retirement as executive director and his 13 years of service to Operation Fresh Start! There will be a cash bar and pizza buffet. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged (but optional)!
5:00-7:30 PM, The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714. Please RSVP by Monday, March 25.
If you want to thank Greg for his service to our young adults, please consider a gift to OFS! Our goal is to raise $13,000 in honor of his 13 years.