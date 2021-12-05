media release: Celebrate the day that prohibition was repealed in America at the Tasting Room. We will have live music from jazz musician and Frank Sinatra impersonator himself, Greg Rogalinski! Attire from the era is encouraged.

Back in 1933, following the signature of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the United States ended its 13-year experiment with the increasingly unpopular nationwide prohibition of alcohol, meaning yay, it’s National Repeal Day on December 5! If you enjoy alcohol, then this is a great opportunity to celebrate your legal freedom to consume it.